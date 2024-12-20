Burst water main causes traffic chaos across Doncaster

Repairs to a huge water main burst have caused traffic chaos across Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leak, at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall, has been the subject of ongoing repairs by Yorkshire Water over the last few weeks.

Engineers have spent the last few days digging a huge hole to repair the leak, near to The Glasshouse pub and Costcutter convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of homes in the area have faced a cut to water supplies while the work takes place.

The roadworks to repair a burst water main in Doncaster have been causing tailbacks for drivers.

But the roadworks have also been causing problems for drivers, with huge tailbacks and queues along Doncaster Road, Brecks Lane and Barnby Dun Road as well as Thorne Road while repairs take place.

Motorists have also been clogging up roads in the nearby Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate to avoid the jams at the busy junction which also houses the car park for nearby Kirk Sandall railway station.

We have asked Yorkshire Water for further details.