Burst water main causes traffic chaos across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:10 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 06:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Repairs to a huge water main burst have caused traffic chaos across Doncaster.

The leak, at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall, has been the subject of ongoing repairs by Yorkshire Water over the last few weeks.

Engineers have spent the last few days digging a huge hole to repair the leak, near to The Glasshouse pub and Costcutter convenience store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of homes in the area have faced a cut to water supplies while the work takes place.

The roadworks to repair a burst water main in Doncaster have been causing tailbacks for drivers.placeholder image
The roadworks to repair a burst water main in Doncaster have been causing tailbacks for drivers.

But the roadworks have also been causing problems for drivers, with huge tailbacks and queues along Doncaster Road, Brecks Lane and Barnby Dun Road as well as Thorne Road while repairs take place.

Motorists have also been clogging up roads in the nearby Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate to avoid the jams at the busy junction which also houses the car park for nearby Kirk Sandall railway station.

We have asked Yorkshire Water for further details.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster RoadYorkshire WaterEngineersMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice