Burst water main causes traffic chaos across Doncaster
The leak, at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall, has been the subject of ongoing repairs by Yorkshire Water over the last few weeks.
Engineers have spent the last few days digging a huge hole to repair the leak, near to The Glasshouse pub and Costcutter convenience store.
A number of homes in the area have faced a cut to water supplies while the work takes place.
But the roadworks have also been causing problems for drivers, with huge tailbacks and queues along Doncaster Road, Brecks Lane and Barnby Dun Road as well as Thorne Road while repairs take place.
Motorists have also been clogging up roads in the nearby Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate to avoid the jams at the busy junction which also houses the car park for nearby Kirk Sandall railway station.
We have asked Yorkshire Water for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.