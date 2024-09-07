Breaking: M18 closed near Doncaster following "serious" multi-vehicle collision

The M18 near Doncaster has been closed overnight following a serious multi-vehicle collision – with emergency services at the scene.

National Highways: Yorkshire said the motorway is closed northbound between J1 (Bramley) and J2 for the A1M J35 following the crash.

Emergency services are currently on scene, with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving north, exit the M18 at Junction 1 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A631 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6021.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A6021 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6123.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A6123 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A630.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A1(M) (Junction 36).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A1(M) Southbound and proceed along this road to the junction with the M18 (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange).

Exit A1(M) Southbound using junction (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange) offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional X feed. Information is also available on 0300 123 5000.