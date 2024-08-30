Breaking: Armed police close off Doncaster road as they deal with a serious incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed police have closed off a Doncaster road as they deal with a serious incident this morning.
The situation, which is still ongoing, is happening on Cedar Road in Balby.
Officer are currently guarding the street.
We will bring you more as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.