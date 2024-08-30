Breaking: Armed police close off Doncaster road as they deal with a serious incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
Armed police have closed off a Doncaster road as they deal with a serious incident this morning.

The situation, which is still ongoing, is happening on Cedar Road in Balby.

Officer are currently guarding the street.

We will bring you more as we get it.

Related topics:Doncaster

