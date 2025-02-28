Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after crash closes Doncaster road
A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following a collision which closed a Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to Rossington and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.47am yesterday we received reports of a road traffic collision on Clay Flat Lane.
“It is reported the collision involved a black Audi Q4 E-Tron and a red Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo.
“A three-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Audi, was taken to hospital to be assessed and has since been discharged.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.