Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after crash closes Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:37 BST

A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following a collision which closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Rossington and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.47am yesterday we received reports of a road traffic collision on Clay Flat Lane.

“It is reported the collision involved a black Audi Q4 E-Tron and a red Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo.

“A three-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Audi, was taken to hospital to be assessed and has since been discharged.”

