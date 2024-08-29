Boy, 16, rushed to hospital following crash between motorbike and car in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to Balby shortly after 4pm yesterday following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Alder Grove.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers had been called by the ambulance service and added: “It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and an orange motorbike were involved in a collision.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which were not life-threatening or life-altering.
"There were no injuries reported to the driver of the car.
“Alder Grove was closed at the junction with Oakwood Road while a scene was established.
"The scene was stood down at 8.14pm and the road has since reopened.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.