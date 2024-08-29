Boy, 16, rushed to hospital following crash between motorbike and car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Balby shortly after 4pm yesterday following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Alder Grove.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers had been called by the ambulance service and added: “It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and an orange motorbike were involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The rider of the motorbike, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which were not life-threatening or life-altering.

Police were called to Balby following the collision yesterday afternoon.

"There were no injuries reported to the driver of the car.

“Alder Grove was closed at the junction with Oakwood Road while a scene was established.

"The scene was stood down at 8.14pm and the road has since reopened.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.