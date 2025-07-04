Boy, 16, arrested and weapons seized after gun drama in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:34 BST
A teenage boy has been arrested, along with another man, after a gun drama in a Doncaster street which saw a man injured and weapons seized by police.

Armed police and emergency services swooped on a street in Campsall after violence flared.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.41pm last Friday (27 June) following reports of a firearm being seen in the middle of an altercation in Church Field Road in the Campsall area of Doncaster.

"Armed officers attend the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm, with a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and attempted criminal damage.

Armed police swooped on a street in Campsall.

“A knife and two air weapons were recovered, with one man suffering minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.

