Boy, 14, in hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster quad bike crash
The teenager was taken to hospital following the crash in Bentley on Friday night, with the air ambulance, police and paramedics all called to the scene.
The area around Balfour Road, The Avenue and Edward Road in the village was sealed off as emergency services carried out investigation work at the scene.
It comes just weeks after the death of a 15-year-old boy in a bike crash in Doncaster and another incident in which young riders were also seriously injured.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched following a fail to stop collision in Doncaster.
“On Friday 4 April at 6.21pm, officers sighted a red quad bike being driven in Bentley.
“Officers requested the driver to stop. The driver failed to do so, and attempted to flee.
“Less than a minute later, the driver collided with a blue Vauxhall Astra.
“The driver of the quad bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was un-injured and remained on scene and is assisting with our enquiries.
“We are making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information to assist with the investigation is asked to get in touch online, via live or by calling 101 quoting incident number 795 of 4 April 2025.”
In February, 15-year-old Harvey Smith died in hospital following a crash in Broadway, Dunscroft which involved a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike.
Then, on March 4, two people were taken to hospital after a quad bike crash in Doncaster, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.
Emergency services were called to Bentley Pit Top in Bentley on March 4 after the bike crashed into a fence.
Members of the public are being urged to report anti-social bikers to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
