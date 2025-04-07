Boy, 14, in hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster quad bike crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a road smash after attempting to flee police in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was taken to hospital following the crash in Bentley on Friday night, with the air ambulance, police and paramedics all called to the scene.

The area around Balfour Road, The Avenue and Edward Road in the village was sealed off as emergency services carried out investigation work at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old rider suffered serious injuries in a quad bike crash as he attempted to flee police in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched following a fail to stop collision in Doncaster.

“On Friday 4 April at 6.21pm, officers sighted a red quad bike being driven in Bentley.

“Officers requested the driver to stop. The driver failed to do so, and attempted to flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Less than a minute later, the driver collided with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

“The driver of the quad bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was un-injured and remained on scene and is assisting with our enquiries.

“We are making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information to assist with the investigation is asked to get in touch online, via live or by calling 101 quoting incident number 795 of 4 April 2025.”

In February, 15-year-old Harvey Smith died in hospital following a crash in Broadway, Dunscroft which involved a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike.

Then, on March 4, two people were taken to hospital after a quad bike crash in Doncaster, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Bentley Pit Top in Bentley on March 4 after the bike crashed into a fence.

Members of the public are being urged to report anti-social bikers to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.