Firefighters were called out to an incident in Armthorpe on Boxing Day afternoon which is believed to have involved gas canisters, as explosions were heard.

Crews attended the scene at the rear of the Maersk building in Armthorpe at around 3.30pm on Thursday, December 26.

One eye witness said: “We spotted a big fire while walking the dogs.

"My son ran ahead as it was quite misty to see what was burning.

Firefighters dealing with the incident in Armthorpe.

“As he called the fire brigade there was a very loud explosion which we found out later was gas canisters.”

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “We were called at 3:22pm (26.12.24) to Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe.

“Firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended the incident. It was a rubbish fire which had spread to a fence.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Crews left the scene at 4pm.”