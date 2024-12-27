Boxing Day blaze: Firefighters called to major Armthorpe arson after explosions heard
Crews attended the scene at the rear of the Maersk building in Armthorpe at around 3.30pm on Thursday, December 26.
One eye witness said: “We spotted a big fire while walking the dogs.
"My son ran ahead as it was quite misty to see what was burning.
“As he called the fire brigade there was a very loud explosion which we found out later was gas canisters.”
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “We were called at 3:22pm (26.12.24) to Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe.
“Firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended the incident. It was a rubbish fire which had spread to a fence.
"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
“Crews left the scene at 4pm.”
