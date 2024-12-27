Boxing Day blaze: Firefighters called to major Armthorpe arson after explosions heard

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called out to an incident in Armthorpe on Boxing Day afternoon which is believed to have involved gas canisters, as explosions were heard.

Crews attended the scene at the rear of the Maersk building in Armthorpe at around 3.30pm on Thursday, December 26.

One eye witness said: “We spotted a big fire while walking the dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My son ran ahead as it was quite misty to see what was burning.

Firefighters dealing with the incident in Armthorpe.Firefighters dealing with the incident in Armthorpe.
Firefighters dealing with the incident in Armthorpe.

“As he called the fire brigade there was a very loud explosion which we found out later was gas canisters.”

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “We were called at 3:22pm (26.12.24) to Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe.

“Firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended the incident. It was a rubbish fire which had spread to a fence.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Crews left the scene at 4pm.”

Related topics:DoncasterThorne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice