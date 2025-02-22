Both missing Doncaster men found safe and well, say police

Two men who sparked separate police hunts in Doncaster have been found safe and well, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, named only as Kelvin and John, had been the subject of missing person appeals by South Yorkshire Police.

Kelvin, age 72, was last seen on Weston Road, Balby, on February 19 while 91-year-old John was last seen on Windermere Close, Skellow, yesterday at around 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing John from Skellow has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.

Both John and Kelvin have been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and provided CCTV images of John, your help and providing information is vital to our searches.

And reporting that Kelvin had also been found, a spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing Kelvin from Doncaster has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”