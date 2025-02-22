Both missing Doncaster men found safe and well, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:21 BST

Two men who sparked separate police hunts in Doncaster have been found safe and well, police have said.

The pair, named only as Kelvin and John, had been the subject of missing person appeals by South Yorkshire Police.

Kelvin, age 72, was last seen on Weston Road, Balby, on February 19 while 91-year-old John was last seen on Windermere Close, Skellow, yesterday at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing John from Skellow has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.

Both John and Kelvin have been found safe and well.Both John and Kelvin have been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and provided CCTV images of John, your help and providing information is vital to our searches.

And reporting that Kelvin had also been found, a spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing Kelvin from Doncaster has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

