Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster closed due to multi-vehicle road traffic collision

Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster and the Thorne sliproad at junction 6 are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police have told us that the incident involves the M18 in both directions.

They said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18, near Doncaster.

“The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 while officers conduct their work.

The air ambulance has been called in.

The incident is expected to clear between 2-2.15pm with normal traffic conditions set to return at the same time.

We have approached the Highways Agency for more details.