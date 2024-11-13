Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster closed due to multi-vehicle road traffic collision
Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster and the Thorne sliproad at junction 6 are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police have told us that the incident involves the M18 in both directions.
They said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18, near Doncaster.
“The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 while officers conduct their work.
Reports also say the air ambulance is at the scene.
The incident is expected to clear between 2-2.15pm with normal traffic conditions set to return at the same time.
We have approached the Highways Agency for more details.
