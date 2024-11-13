Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster closed due to multi-vehicle road traffic collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:43 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Both lanes of the M18 at Doncaster and the Thorne sliproad at junction 6 are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police have told us that the incident involves the M18 in both directions.

They said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18, near Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 while officers conduct their work.

The air ambulance has been called in.The air ambulance has been called in.
The air ambulance has been called in.

Reports also say the air ambulance is at the scene.

The incident is expected to clear between 2-2.15pm with normal traffic conditions set to return at the same time.

We have approached the Highways Agency for more details.

Related topics:M18DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice