Both lanes closed on M18 at Doncaster due to a police incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both lanes on the M18 southbound at junction two are currently closed because of what has been described as a police incident by National Highways.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle has broken down and there is a lane closure. We're just helping with closures."
The incident is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm, when normal traffic conditions should also resume.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.