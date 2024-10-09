Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both lanes on the M18 southbound at junction two are currently closed because of what has been described as a police incident by National Highways.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle has broken down and there is a lane closure. We're just helping with closures."

The incident is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm, when normal traffic conditions should also resume.