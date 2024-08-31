"Bomb" discovery sparks emergency alert and Doncaster road closure tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Aug 2024, 19:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene after reports of the discovery of a bomb.

Bomb disposal teams, police and fire crews are all reportedly at the scene between Owston and Thorpe in Balne this evening.

One witness said: “Been told all the police and fire engines on Rockley Lane is because a bomb has been found in field at back of someone’s house.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.