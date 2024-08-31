"Bomb" discovery sparks emergency alert and Doncaster road closure tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene after reports of the discovery of a bomb.

Bomb disposal teams, police and fire crews are all reportedly at the scene between Owston and Thorpe in Balne this evening.

One witness said: “Been told all the police and fire engines on Rockley Lane is because a bomb has been found in field at back of someone’s house.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.