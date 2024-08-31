"Bomb" discovery sparks emergency alert and Doncaster road closure tonight
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene after reports of the discovery of a bomb.
Bomb disposal teams, police and fire crews are all reportedly at the scene between Owston and Thorpe in Balne this evening.
One witness said: “Been told all the police and fire engines on Rockley Lane is because a bomb has been found in field at back of someone’s house.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.