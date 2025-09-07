Body found in search for missing Rotherham man Krystian, confirm police
Krystian, aged 36, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 5, 2025) at around 9:30am in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham.
Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers have now found a body of a man believed to be Krystian.
A force spokesperson said: “Police officers searching for missing 36-year-old Rotherham man Krystian, have today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) sadly found a body.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it is of missing Krystian.
“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal yesterday.
“Your support is always appreciated.