Bins which automatically alert council to when they are full introduced in Doncaster
City of Doncaster Council has introduced a number of the receptacles which crush litter to help increase space inside for more rubbish and also tell bosses when they are full.
An authority spokesperson said: “We've 'bin' meaning to mention this for a while now, but has anyone noticed these when they've been out and about?
“These bins are new and solar powered, they not only compact the waste inside to increase capacity but also keep track of how full they are and let us know when they need emptying.
“(And yes, they do still work at night).”
A number of the bins have been introduced across the city centre including near to Doncaster Minster as well as in the heart of the city centre’s shopping area in St Sepulchre Gate.
