Balby sinkhole: Motorists warned to take care after a sinkhole opened at the junction of two busy Doncaster roads

Motorists need to take care after a sinkhole opened at the junction of two busy Doncaster roads this afternoon.

The hole (see picture) is on Warde Avenue at the junction with Cedar Road in Balby.

When we were first alerted to the sinkhole it was less than a metre wide but an eyewitness has now told us it is getting bigger.

Concerns have been raised about the danger to road users with Doncaster Council.

We will try and update you if more information comes in.