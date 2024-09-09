Attempted raid on Doncaster Taco Bell restaurant after Nando's and Rustic Pizza hit

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:01 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 10:02 BST

A Doncaster branch of fast food chain Taco Bell has been attacked – the latest in a series of raids on the city’s restaurants.

Raiders are understood to have attempted to break in to the branch in Herten Way, Lakeside last week, causing damage to the exterior of the premises.

It is not known if the attackers escaped with anything in the incident.

It comes after recent attacks on a Nando’s branch in the city and also a break-in at the nearby Rustic Pizza Co in Lakeside.

Taco Bell in Herten Way has come under attack.

On September 1, police said they were hunting two balaclava-wearing men who caused “signifcant damage” to the new Nando’s restaurant in York Road in an attempted burglary.

The restaurant was sealed off after a number of large window panes were put through, with broken glass scattered outside the front of the premises, which were converted from a former golf shop into a restaurant following a huge overhaul.

It only opened its doors earlier this summer.

A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “We’re working with the police. Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time so no customers or team members were impacted. We hope to reopen as soon as possible once the damage has been repaired.”

And last week, bosses at the Rustic Pizza Co, Lakeside blasted a raider as “a waste of space” after suffering a break-in.

Bosses at the restaurant, which only opened last year, issued CCTV of the culprit who was filmed smashing up part of the restaurant’s bar area before fleeing.

We have contacted Taco Bell for more information.

