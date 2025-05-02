Arsonists attack a van and woodland in Doncaster overnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsonists struck a number of times in Doncaster overnight attacking a van and a woodland area among other incidents.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a small fire in woodland at 7.55pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.

A fire crew from Rossington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.55pm on Wike Gate Road, Thorne. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.05pm on Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Two vans were accidentally on fire at 11pm on Holme Hall Lane, Stainton. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.

A van was deliberately set on fire at 2.25am on Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.10am.