Arsonists attack a van and woodland in Doncaster overnight

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Arsonists struck a number of times in Doncaster overnight attacking a van and a woodland area among other incidents.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a small fire in woodland at 7.55pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.

A fire crew from Rossington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.55pm on Wike Gate Road, Thorne. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.05pm on Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Arsonists attack a van and woodland in Doncaster overnight.Arsonists attack a van and woodland in Doncaster overnight.
Arsonists attack a van and woodland in Doncaster overnight.

Two vans were accidentally on fire at 11pm on Holme Hall Lane, Stainton. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.

A van was deliberately set on fire at 2.25am on Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.10am.

Related topics:DoncasterThorneStainforthRossington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice