Arrest made after man subjected to terrifying Doncaster city centre knifepoint robbery
The attack took place in the early hours of Friday in East Laith Gate – and the mother of the victim has shared details of the shocking attack.
In a social media appeal, she wrote: “My son was mugged whilst on a night out in Doncaster city centre.
“Men in a car pulled over asking for help and when he approached, one jumped out fast, grabbed him by the throat, pushed him into a dark corner and held a knife to his chest, forcing him to enter his pin to unlock his iPhone. Then took his iPhone and they sped off.”
The incident took place near to the Relish restaurant.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.04am on Friday morning (16 August), we were called to reports of a robbery on East Laith Gate in Doncaster. It is reported that a man approached the victim, a man, assaulting him and threatening him with a knife, before taking his phone.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone who may have information about the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can provide information in confidence by contacting UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.