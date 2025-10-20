Armed police swoop to arrest man on rape and violence charges in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Oct 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 13:40 BST
Armed police swooped to arrest a man in Doncaster, wanted on a number of rape, violence and sexual assault charges.

Police held the man after officers descended on a street in Hexthorpe on Saturday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.14pm on Saturday (18 October) we received a reported sighting of a man wanted in connection with a number of offences.

“Officers attended and arrested a man.”

Armed police swooped to arrest a man in Hexthorpe.placeholder image
The spokesperson confirmed that Scott Turner, aged 35, of Florence Avenue, Balby, has been charged with a number of offences including rape, sexual assault, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (20 October).

