Armed police swoop to arrest man on rape and violence charges in Doncaster
Police held the man after officers descended on a street in Hexthorpe on Saturday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.14pm on Saturday (18 October) we received a reported sighting of a man wanted in connection with a number of offences.
“Officers attended and arrested a man.”
The spokesperson confirmed that Scott Turner, aged 35, of Florence Avenue, Balby, has been charged with a number of offences including rape, sexual assault, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (20 October).