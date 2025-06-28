Armed police swoop on Doncaster street with ambulances also at scene

Armed police have reportedly swooped on a Doncaster street – with a number of squad cars and ambulances also reported at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported a heavy presence of emergency services in Church Field Road, Campsall at around 8pm last night.

One has described “about 12 police cars, ambulances and unmarked cars” at the scene on the road which connects Campsall with Askern.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.