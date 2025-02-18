Armed police swoop on Doncaster house in dramatic raid tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed police have swooped on a house in Doncaster tonight in a dramatic raid.

South Yorkshire Police armed response officers were seen at a property on the A630 Balby Road near to the junction with Carr View Avenue earlier this evening.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police cars at the scene, with part of the road reportedly sealed off while the raid on the house was carried out.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about tonight’s incident.