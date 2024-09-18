Appeal: Witnesses and footage sought following road traffic collision involving a cyclist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Thursday 12 September at 11.47am, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist on the Dearne Valley Parkway in Doncaster.
It is reported that a blue HGV Tipper was travelling on Doncaster Road before approaching the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist.
The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The driver of the HGV remained on the scene at the time and is continuing to assist police officers with their enquiries.
A spokesman said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage that could help in our investigation.”