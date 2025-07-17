Angry Doncaster Virgin Media customers still without service blast firm
Hundreds of users across the city have been impacted – with some mobile phone users also saying they were unable to access services.
Earlier this morning, the firm said: “Following a fire that caused significant damage to some of our cables, our teams worked late into the night and have now completed their repair works, with services fully restored.”
However, many customers have messaged the Free Press to say they are still without television or internet access.
One said: “I've just had a message from them saying it won't be fixed now till 1pm.”
Another posted: “Then why is mine off and they just text saying the repairs won’t be finished till 1pm,”
Another shared: “It's definitely not back on in Warmsworth, it's now saying 2.07pm for it to be fixed.”
"Not fixed at all DN2 area, still states down on their own website and has now been over two days,” shared another.
The outage was caused after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables and left scores of customers without connections.
The Virgin Media spokesperson added this morning.
"We apologise again for any inconvenience caused to those customers who were impacted.”
It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details about the incident.
