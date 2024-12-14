Ambulance chiefs refuse to discuss claim Doncaster paramedic kept patient's severed thumb as "souvenir"

Ambulance chiefs have refused to confirm or deny allegations that a Doncaster paramedic reportedly kept the tip of a patient’s thumb severed in a dog attack in the city as a sick “souvenir.”

The Free Press has received a number of allegations from several different sources claiming that an unnamed Yorkshire Ambulance Service worker kept the severed tip of a man’s finger after attending a medical incident in the city.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was unable to comment on specific allegations but said that where appropriate, disciplinary action would be taken.

The incident is also understood to have been reported to the Health and Care Professions Council, which regulates the medical and healthcare industry and which also said it was unable to comment on specific cases.

South Yorkshire Police has said they have no details of arrests of any criminal investigation over the alleged incident.

The Free Press understands that the accused staff member took the tip of the man’s thumb – lost in a dog attack – home, reportedly to “watch it decompose.”

The digit was supposedly displayed in a glass case on the member of staff’s window sill following the incident.

One source claimed that instead of passing the body part to doctors to re-attach, the thumb tip was taken home – with photos of the piece of thumb later allegedly shared with colleagues.

It is understood the paramedic concerned has been allowed to continuing working following a disciplinary hearing with staff reportedly “gobsmacked” at the decision.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We are unable to comment on specific allegations or disciplinary cases.

"However, where any issues are raised about staff members, we take them seriously and they are fully investigated in accordance with internal procedures and, where appropriate, disciplinary action is taken.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Care Professions Council said: “As a regulator, we do not share details or information about individual cases. Any concerns received relating to a registrant will be taken seriously and investigated in line with our fitness to practise processes.”

Under the Human Tissues Act, it is an offence to remove, store or use human tissue without appropriate consent.