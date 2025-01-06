Ambulance and police rush to scene of serious Doncaster incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 20:02 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 20:06 GMT
An ambulance and police have been rushed to the scene of a serious Doncaster incident this evening.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the emergency vehicles on Copley Road near the city centre.

The Free Press has contacted the police and will bring you more details as we get the.

News you can trust since 1925
