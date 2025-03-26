Ambulance and fire crews called to emergency incident in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Mar 2025, 06:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ambulance and fire crews were both called to an emergency incident in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews were called to the incident on Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe on Saturday.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called to assist the ambulance crew. Edlington firefighters attended and they left the scene at 6.15pm.”

A YAS spokesperson said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address and we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice