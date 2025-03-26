Ambulance and fire crews called to emergency incident in Doncaster street
Ambulance and fire crews were both called to an emergency incident in a Doncaster street.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews were called to the incident on Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe on Saturday.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called to assist the ambulance crew. Edlington firefighters attended and they left the scene at 6.15pm.”
A YAS spokesperson said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address and we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality.”
