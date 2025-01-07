All the Doncaster roads closed as River Don remains on flood warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While levels have now started to drop, three flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected - remain in place at Stainforth, Fishlake and South Bramwith.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels have risen on the River Don due to due to persistent rainfall and melting of snowfall.
“Levels peaked overnight at Kirk Bramwith and Fishlake and have started to slowly fall. They will continue to fall throughout Tuesday.
“Areas most at risk include Stainforth including the area bounded by the River Don, Doncaster Road, East Lane, Emerson Avenue, Field Road, Oldfield Crescent, the railway line and the M18 motorway.
“Areas at risk in South Bramwith included Bramwith Lane, Hall Lane and Low Lane.
“Jubilee Bridge will remain closed through today and is likely to be reopened on Wednesday once inspected by Doncaster Council.
“No further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days which should allow river levels to gradually fall.
“Please put your flood plan into action and take care when near washlands and low-lying land.
“Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not drive through floodwater.”
In Fishlake, the flood risk area includes Trundle Lane, Far Bank Lane, East Field Road, Dirty Lane, Main Street, Church Lane, Grove Road, Pinfold Lane, Sour Lane and Wood Lane.
Road Closures
• Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Fishlake
• Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
• Pastures Road, Mexborough
• Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun
• Low Lane, South Bramwith
• Chapel Lane, Sykehouse
• Thorpe Bank, Thorpe-in-Balne
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.