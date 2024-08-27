Air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious road traffic collision in Doncaster
Emergency services including the air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday.
At around 6pm on Monday, August 26, an incident occurred on High Street in Bentley.
It is understood that a motorcycle was involved.
We have approached the police for more details and will bring you them in due course.
