Air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious road traffic collision in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 10:18 BST
Emergency services including the air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday.

At around 6pm on Monday, August 26, an incident occurred on High Street in Bentley.

It is understood that a motorcycle was involved.

We have approached the police for more details and will bring you them in due course.

