Air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious road traffic collision in Doncaster

Emergency services including the air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday.

At around 6pm on Monday, August 26, an incident occurred on High Street in Bentley.

It is understood that a motorcycle was involved.

We have approached the police for more details and will bring you them in due course.