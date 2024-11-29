Air ambulance lands in Doncaster city centre tonight amid reports of emergency
The air ambulance has landed in Doncaster city centre tonight amid reports of a serious emergency incident.
Several eyewitnesses have reported seeing the aircraft land on Town Fields in the last half an hour or so.
The AA’s Route Planner currently shows heavy traffic in both directions on Thorne Road near to the junction with Town Moor Avenue while traffic on nearby South Parade also appears to be heavier than normal.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service about tonight’s incident.
