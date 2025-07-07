Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
The air ambulance has reported to have landed at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road this morning, with police also sealing off a road.

Eyewitnesses have reported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing near to West End Lane in Rossington following unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision in the last hour.

It is understood the road has been partially closed off with diversions currently in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be advised West End Lane, New Rossington, is currently unpassable near the junction with Gattison Lane following a road traffic collision.

The air ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene of an incident in Rossington this morning.placeholder image
The air ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene of an incident in Rossington this morning.

Emergency services are on scene, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while we carry out our work.

“We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience while we work at the scene.”

We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.

Related topics:Yorkshire Air AmbulanceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceRossingtonYorkshire Ambulance ServiceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice