Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this morning

The air ambulance has reported to have landed at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road this morning, with police also sealing off a road.

Eyewitnesses have reported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing near to West End Lane in Rossington following unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision in the last hour.

It is understood the road has been partially closed off with diversions currently in place.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be advised West End Lane, New Rossington, is currently unpassable near the junction with Gattison Lane following a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are on scene, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while we carry out our work.

“We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience while we work at the scene.”

We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.