Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon, with emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been reported at the scene at Balby Flyover, eyewitnesses have reported.

The air ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene in nearby Westfield Park, Balby.