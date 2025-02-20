Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon, with emergency services at the scene.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been reported at the scene at Balby Flyover, eyewitnesses have reported.

The air ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene in nearby Westfield Park, Balby.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice