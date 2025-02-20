Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon, with emergency services at the scene.
Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been reported at the scene at Balby Flyover, eyewitnesses have reported.
The air ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene in nearby Westfield Park, Balby.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
