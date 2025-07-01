Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster city centre tonight

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre tonight – with part of a major road sealed off with emergency services at the scene.

Church Way near Doncaster College has been closed following the incident shortly before 11pm, eyewitnesses reported.

The air ambulance has been seen landing in a car park off Chappell Drive and one eyewitness said the focus was on a pedestrian crossing near to St George’s filling station.

We have asked for further details.