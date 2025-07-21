Air ambulance lands at Doncaster Racecourse following serious emergency incident
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident this morning, eyewitnesses have said, with the aircraft touching down at Doncaster Racecourse.
Several eyewitnesses have reported the aircraft landing at the scene at Town Moor in the last half an hour or so.
According to the AA, traffic is still currently moving freely along both Leger Way and Bawtry Road.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.
