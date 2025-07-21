Air ambulance lands at Doncaster Racecourse following serious emergency incident

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident this morning, eyewitnesses have said, with the aircraft touching down at Doncaster Racecourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several eyewitnesses have reported the aircraft landing at the scene at Town Moor in the last half an hour or so.

According to the AA, traffic is still currently moving freely along both Leger Way and Bawtry Road.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.