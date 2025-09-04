Air ambulance at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident at a major Doncaster road intersection this morning.

Eyewitnesses have reported the aircraft landing near to the A638 and A1(M) at Redhouse following unconfirmed reports of road traffic collision.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have also been reported at the scene with the AA reporting heavy traffic and advising drivers to avoid the area.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.