Air ambulance and police called over concerns for person's safety in Doncaster
The air ambulance, police and paramedics were all called to a Doncaster street over concerns for a person’s safety.
Emergency services were called to the Lutterworth Drive area of Adwick-le-Street around 10am this morning, residents reported.
The air ambulance was seen landing nearby to the road’s junction with Red House Lane.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police was as a result of concerns for the safety of a person and that no further details about the incident would be released.