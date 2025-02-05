Air ambulance and police called over concerns for person's safety in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
The air ambulance, police and paramedics were all called to a Doncaster street over concerns for a person’s safety.

Emergency services were called to the Lutterworth Drive area of Adwick-le-Street around 10am this morning, residents reported.

The air ambulance was seen landing nearby to the road’s junction with Red House Lane.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police was as a result of concerns for the safety of a person and that no further details about the incident would be released.

