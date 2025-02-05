Air ambulance and police at serious emergency incident in Doncaster

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster, with police and paramedics also reported at the scene.

Residents in Adwick-le-Street have reported emergency services in the area around Lutterworth Drive, Red House Lane and Whinfell Close earlier today.

Video from the scene from a local resident shows the air ambulance over nearby houses at around 10am.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of today’s incident.