Air ambulance and police at serious emergency incident in Doncaster
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster, with police and paramedics also reported at the scene.
Residents in Adwick-le-Street have reported emergency services in the area around Lutterworth Drive, Red House Lane and Whinfell Close earlier today.
Video from the scene from a local resident shows the air ambulance over nearby houses at around 10am.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of today’s incident.