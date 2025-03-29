Air ambulance and police at scene of serious Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The air ambulance and police have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Scawthorpe last night, with eyewitnesses reporting a large number of police and paramedics focusing their attentions on the Cheviot Drive area.

Others reported the air ambulance landing shortly afterwards on the Scawthorpe Scorpions football pitch off nearby Langdale Drive.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details about last night’s incident.