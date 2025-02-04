Air ambulance and emergency services at scene near Doncaster railway station

The air ambulance has landed near to a Doncaster railway station following reports of a serious incident this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the aircraft land near to Kirk Sandall railway station, with police and paramedics also reported at the scene.

The air ambulance is understood to have landed at nearby Pilkingtons Bowling Club near to The Glasshouse pub on Doncaster Road.