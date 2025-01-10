A1(M): Huge tailbacks at Doncaster as carriageway is closed due to a road traffic collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:21 GMT
There are currently huge tailbacks on the A(1)M at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.

National Highways have reported that the incident occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 36 for Warmsworth and J35 Wadworth.

The area is expected to clear between 11-11.15am with normal traffic conditions expected to resume between noon and 12.15pm.

We have approached National Highways for more information.

