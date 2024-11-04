76-year-old to appear in court after man is stabbed at Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST
A 76-year-old man is due to appear in court after a man was stabbed at a house in Doncaster.

Police were called to Rossington on Saturday afternoon, with residents also reporting numerous ambulances and the air ambulance at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (2 November) at 4.33pm, we responded to reports of a man with a knife at a property in Queen Mary’s Road, New Rossington, Doncaster.

“A man was found with suspected stab wounds which are not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

Police were called to a property in Rossington on Saturday afternoon.placeholder image
Police were called to a property in Rossington on Saturday afternoon.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 76-year-old man has been charged following the incident.

"Thomas Hackworth, of Queen Mary’s Road, Doncaster, has been charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent.

“He is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (4 November).”

Crime can be reported to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

