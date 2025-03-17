51-year-old man arrested after assault on police officer in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted at a house in Doncaster following officers being called out to a disturbance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.36pm last night (Sunday 16 March) following reports of a disturbance in Aintree Avenue, Cantley.

“Officers have attended and arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and assaulting an emergency services worker, namely a police officer.

“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceCantley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice