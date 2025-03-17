51-year-old man arrested after assault on police officer in Doncaster

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted at a house in Doncaster following officers being called out to a disturbance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.36pm last night (Sunday 16 March) following reports of a disturbance in Aintree Avenue, Cantley.

“Officers have attended and arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and assaulting an emergency services worker, namely a police officer.

“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”