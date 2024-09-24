20mph limit set to be introduced on key Doncaster road after residents' call for action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20mph limit is set to be introduced on a key Doncaster road after a string of collisions and a call for action from residents.

Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall has seen a number of serious collisions in recent years with fed-up residents demanding action.

Now City of Doncaster Council chiefs are seeking to introduce a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

As well as a reduction of the limit from 30mph, speed calming measures, including traffic islands are also set to be introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May this year.

A concerned local said at the time: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.

"We have made our councillors, mayor, and MPs aware of the issue but up to now, we have been given words with no actions.”

The council plan will see 160m of the road from its junction from Armthorpe Lane reduced from 60mph to 40mph with the rest of the route restricted to 20mph.

Anyone wishing to object can email [email protected] or in writing to City of Doncaster Council, Safer Roads, Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU, quoting reference NA/97255 by no later than October 17.