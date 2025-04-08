13-year-old boy in hospital after collision with car on Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Hexthorpe following the incident yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.36pm yesterday (Monday 7 April), we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Urban Road in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a red Ford Fiesta and a cyclist were involved in a collision.

"The driver of the Ford remained at the scene to assist officers with enquiries.

“The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"At hospital it was determined that his injuries were not serious.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic in the area was diverted after police sealed off the area at the junction with Greenfield Lane near to Hexthorpe Flatts park.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police with details on 101.