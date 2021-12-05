Emergency incident on railway line near Doncaster causes disruption to trains

An emergency incident on a railway line close to Doncaster has caused disruption to train services.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 11:39 am

Emergency crews have been dealing with the incident on the line between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road stations this morning.

Details of the incident have not been released.

A spokesman for National Rail said that Grand Central services between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross, Hull Trains services between Hull and London Kings Cross and LNER services between Aberdeen / Newcastle / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross were all being disrupted.

Rail passengers are facing disruption in Doncaster today.

Although the line has now re-opened, passengers have been warned of delays and cancellations.

A spokesman said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road, all lines have reopened.

“Services between Doncaster and Peterborough are being diverted on this route as a result of planned engineering work, and therefore trains between these stations have been disrupted. Trains may be delayed or cancelled while services return to normal.”

