Emergency incident on railway line near Doncaster causes disruption to trains

Emergency crews have been dealing with the incident on the line between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road stations this morning.

Details of the incident have not been released.

A spokesman for National Rail said that Grand Central services between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross, Hull Trains services between Hull and London Kings Cross and LNER services between Aberdeen / Newcastle / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross were all being disrupted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail passengers are facing disruption in Doncaster today.

Although the line has now re-opened, passengers have been warned of delays and cancellations.

A spokesman said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road, all lines have reopened.