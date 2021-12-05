Emergency incident on railway line near Doncaster causes disruption to trains
An emergency incident on a railway line close to Doncaster has caused disruption to train services.
Emergency crews have been dealing with the incident on the line between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road stations this morning.
Details of the incident have not been released.
A spokesman for National Rail said that Grand Central services between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross, Hull Trains services between Hull and London Kings Cross and LNER services between Aberdeen / Newcastle / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross were all being disrupted.
Although the line has now re-opened, passengers have been warned of delays and cancellations.
A spokesman said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road, all lines have reopened.
“Services between Doncaster and Peterborough are being diverted on this route as a result of planned engineering work, and therefore trains between these stations have been disrupted. Trains may be delayed or cancelled while services return to normal.”