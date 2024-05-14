Emergency incident causes traffic problems on major Doncaster road this morning
An emergency incident on a major Doncaster road is causing problems for drivers in the city this morning.
Police and paramedics are reported to be at the scene on the A638 York Road near to Morrisons supermarket with the inbound carriageway reduced to one lane.
The AA is reporting heavy traffic in the area and also on nearby Barnsley Road and Bentley Road with drivers advised to avoid the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
