Emergency incident affects Sheffield and Doncaster trains

Doncaster railway station
Doncaster railway station

An incident being dealt with by emergency services is affecting trains in Sheffield and Doncaster today.

Details of the incident at Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, have not been released but CrossCountry; London North Eastern Railway and Northern trains are said to be affected.

Sheffield trains are affected by an emergency incident in West Yorkshire today

Sheffield trains are affected by an emergency incident in West Yorkshire today

VACANCY: Lie detector test operator wanted by South Yorkshire Police
Services between Sheffield, Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate stations are affected.

CRIME: Stolen car crashes into police car in Sheffield
HUNTED: Police seek man over assault of woman outside Rotherham pub
Disruption is expected until around 3pm.