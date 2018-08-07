Emergency incident affects Sheffield and Doncaster trains

An incident being dealt with by emergency services is affecting trains in Sheffield and Doncaster today.

Details of the incident at Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, have not been released but CrossCountry; London North Eastern Railway and Northern trains are said to be affected.

Sheffield trains are affected by an emergency incident in West Yorkshire today

Services between Sheffield, Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate stations are affected.

Disruption is expected until around 3pm.