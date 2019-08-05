Electric shower blamed for flat fire in Doncaster
An electric shower has been ruled the cause of a flat fire in Doncaster.
By Alana Roberts
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 10:21
The fire started at a property in Northfield Road, Sprotbrough, at around 4:30am on Saturday, August 3.
A woman and a child were able to evacuate the flat before the fire service arrived.
Crews from Doncaster fire station attended the scene and spent around 20 minutes extinguishing the blaze.
No-one was injured during the incident.