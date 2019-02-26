Young Doncaster Rovers fans can pick up a free book at this weekend’s match

WHSmith is delighted to once again be supporting World Book Day, the worldwide mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.

Recognised in over 100 countries across the globe, World Book Day (Mrtch 7) is the biggest annual celebration of books and reading in the UK.

Free books being handed out to children

Working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and the Premier League, WHSmith will be supporting World Book Day this year with pop-up book stalls at football club match days across the UK this March.

Children will be able to swap their £1 World Book Day token for one of the twelve exclusive 2019 World Book Day books [subject to availability] to take home from the match.

World Book Day tokens will be handed out on arrival to all children attending the match at Doncaster Rovers Football Club’s home fixture on Saturday, March 2.

The WHSmith pop-up stall will be located in the Family Stand (East Stand) for all children to redeem their free books