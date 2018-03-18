Winner apprentice inspires Isle students

Lord Sugar’s influence filtered into a special awards ceremony for apprentices in Scunthorpe,

Former TV winner apprentice Joseph Valente, spoke at a North Lindsey College event to celebrate the end of National Apprenticeship Week.

He recalled his own experiences as an apprentice to nominees, businesses, school representatives and local students.

Joseph, who currently has a place on the prestigious Forbes top 30 under 30 list, said: “I have been an advocate of apprenticeships pretty much my whole career.”

Joseph was expelled from school at 15. He said if he had not been offered a plumbing apprenticeship his life could have turned out very differently, adding: “It got me back on track and launched my career. I want to use my journey to inspire and motivate others.

“It’s a privilege to be speaking at these events and very humbling. They inspire me to do more and get the next generation interested. No one showed me what was achievable; and I found it in myself that it is possible. My advice is to not wait for opportunities – create them with hard work and the right attitude.”

The ceremony opened with a performance from the College’s Level 3 dance students, before Joseph’s speech and the presentation of the awards.

This year, awards were all sponsored by small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger businesses in the region, including British Steel, Ongo, HITEK Electronic Materials, Jacobs, Britcon Ltd, Care Plus Group, The Willows Beauty Salon, GS Kelsey Construction, Immingham Motors, Options Autism, Imperial Commercials and Can-Pack UK.

“The evening was thoroughly interesting. A totally inspirational speaker and our apprentices were captivated,” said Grant Bailey from Havercroft Construction who took home the Apprentice Employer Award at the ceremony.

“It is so encouraging there is recognition for local employers. For me, it has been the most satisfying twelve months having our apprentices.”