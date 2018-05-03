VIDEO: Town Field Primary are our school of the week

Town Field Primary School sing for our school of the week feature

Helena Honeybone Head teacher at Town field Primary talks of the school's achievements.

Town Field Primary School

Town Field Primary school is unique in every way and I couldn’t be prouder of our whole learning community. There are 42 languages spoken among our 470 children and families and this brings such a cultural diversity that we wholeheartedly embrace. Through our Town Field 10 skills for life and learning and our 3 C’s code of conduct – calm, careful, considerate, our children are well equipped for future challenges in life. Polite, respectful and thirsty for challenge, it is an absolute pleasure to talk to children at Town Field. In a recent pupil voice survey the children stated that Town Field is fun, creative, challenging, friendly, sporty, caring and ‘an honour to be part of’! I couldn’t agree more.

Town Field’s Got Talent

Gregorio Dotta and Isaac Smart. Gregorio plays trumpet and piano to a high standard and is a member of the Doncaster Youth Jazz Association.

Isaac plays flugel horn and guitar and has just been awarded the part of Oliver in the Phoenix production of Oliver Twist in the Autumn at Cast.

Budding artists, pictured with their Journey Artwork, L-r Hubert, seven, Molly, Seven, Zainab, nine, Toby, five, Borislav, four, Amanbir, six, Victoria, nine and Elina, ten. Picture: Marie Caley

The gardening club at Town Field Primary School are currently taking part in a vegetable growing competition for the Great Yorkshire Show. They have been making the most of the sunshine and getting their seeds off to a great start. The children can't wait to see their vegetables grow and taste some new foods. Hopefully, they will repeat last year's success and be invited to the final at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Y3 Samba / music

We work closely with the fantastic Doncaster Music Service. Over 150 children at Town Field play a musical instrument.

Our school choir recently performed at The Royal Albert Hall as part of the South Yorkshire Massed Ensemble for the Music for Youth School’s Prom.

Gardening Club members l-r Rolands Kozlovskis, ten, Ryan Kellett, eight, Jeremy Nombo, ten, Aicha Diallo, nine and Joshua Martin, eight, pictured.

Art

Children proudly show their art work which featured in a recent whole school art gallery. Parents said it was inspirational to see every child’s art work displayed. We are on our journey towards Arts Mark!

Town Field University

Friday afternoons are a highlight for many at Town Field. As part of our innovative curriculum design children learn in mixed age groups to try a new skill or perhaps excel in a particular interest in our Town Field University. Modules have included Yoga, musical keyboards, photography, food technology,

Town Field Primary School Year three Samba

Town Field’s Student Council play an instrumental role in the management of the school. The children involved in Student Council work in partnership with school staff to ensure that our children’s views are sought and listened to. At Town Field, the members of Student Council have a number of responsibilities. Recent projects have included the interviewing of prospective members of staff, the design of the Town Field 10 – our skills for life and learning – and support with Town Field’s journey towards becoming an Artsmark school.

Sport

At Town Field Primary school, we pride ourselves in encouraging our children to get fit and be lead active lifestyles. We believe that physical education plays an important role in life long fitness, health and wellbeing. Through PE and sport our children learn to develop the important qualities of discipline, resilience, communication, team work and ambition leading to improved concentration, attitude and academic achievement.

We provide ‘sporting’ breakfast clubs which take place every morning and after school clubs four nights a week. Our children take part in the Golden Mile whereby they run for a fifteen-minute period three time per week. We also promote active classrooms to allow our children to be physically active in parts of maths and literacy lessons. We enter a large number of sports competitions and festivals each year in a variety of sports. Many of our children participate in these ranging from Foundation stage 2 to year 6.

Tag rugby - -children from year 5 and 6 have had a very successful three seasons. They were undefeated champions in 2017 across Doncaster! This year’s team are following closely with one title already achieved.

Charity work

Year Five reading champions, pictured.

Over the past two years children and parents have worked incredibly hard to support charity events. We have raised over £5000 for named charities including:

Comic Relief, Sports Relief, Trussell Trust, Work Wildlife Fund, Children in Need, Save the children, British Heart Foundation.

Doncaster Book Award Reading Champions

This year we are taking part in the Reading Champions Programme. Keen and avid readers from Year 5 get to share their love and enthusiasm for reading. They get to know the latest exciting literature and share that with children across the school as well as taking part in events and competitions including author visits to Doncaster (e.g. Cressida Cowell and Chris Ridell).

We are really proud of our newly refurbished library. Thanks goes to Friends of Town Field who have helped us on our journey.

Town Field Primary School Council members

Just a small selection of the pupils at Town Field Primary School, who have achieved 100 percent attendance

Town Field Primary's year five and six Tag Rugby team, pictured with some of their achievements